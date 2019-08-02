Greater Albuquerque Business Alliance tackles the issue of homelessness

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Greater Albuquerque Business Alliance is reaching out to several local non-profits and organizations to provide a place for them in exchange for their services and expertise in food preparation, veteran housing, and childcare among others.

The goal of GABA is to be a comprehensive one-stop-shop for housing, education, transportation, exercise, and meals. President of GABA Connie Vigil explains that the organization officially started a nonprofit to tackle homelessness on June 13, 2018, called Homeless Vision 2018.

With the help of a volunteer architect, GABA has come up with the idea and renderings of a 7.8-acre campus which would be located on south 2nd Street, only five minutes away from Healthcare for the Homeless.

“We’ll have an acre for a community garden and 7.8-acres to house and also recreate jobs for people and help them get their skills back,” said Vigil.

GABA is in need of nonprofits to assist with their cause and is offering them space rent-free, where they can offer services for those who need them.

The public can make donations to the Greater Albuquerque Business Alliance at the Rio Grande Credit Union located at 1211 4th Street NW in Albuquerque. You can also voice your support of the Homeless Vision 2018 by contacting city councilors.