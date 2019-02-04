‘Go Red for Women’ Luncheon Focuses on Preventing Heart Disease and Stroke In Women

The ‘Go Red for Women’ luncheon continues to serve as the cornerstone event of the Go Red for Women movement in local communities.

This event focuses on preventing heart disease and stroke by promoting healthy lifestyles, building awareness and raising funds to support research and education initiatives.

Cardiovascular diseases, which include stroke, claim the life of a woman about every 80 seconds. Organizers for this luncheon hope you will join them on their mission because about 80 percent of cardiovascular diseases may be prevented.

