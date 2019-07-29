Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails offers 42 new badges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Giving girls the power to make their own choices about how they want to experience and influence the world is what Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails strives to do.

With the school year approaching and parents begin to consider extracurricular activities for their daughters, Girl Scouts is debuting 42 new badges for girls in grades K–12 that allow them to make their own choices about how they want to experience and influence the world.

The badges enhance our organization’s existing girl-led programming, offering girls everything from adventuring in the snow or mountains to learning how to use coding to solve problems they care about.

Among the 42 new offerings are science, and outdoor high adventure badges that feature, for the first time in Girl Scouts’ history, two distinct activity options, letting girls choose how they want to earn each badge.

