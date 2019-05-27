Mornings

Girl Scouts of New Mexico helping to shape strong women

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Girl Scouts of New Mexico are building girls of courage, confidence and character.

Girl Scouts are inspired to try new things, take on challenges, build community and inspire others.  At Girl Scouts, "Can I?" quickly turns into "I will!" as girls transform their ideas into action, turn their questions into adventure and grow their confidence through practice at Girl Scouts summer programs.

Spots are filling fast for their summer programs. Find more information on programs here. 

