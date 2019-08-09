Get help preparing students for the new year during ‘Cruzin’ Into the School Year’ event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Just like that, summer vacation has come and gone and starting Monday, kids will be back in the classroom. However, for some, getting the kids back to school can present some challenges and that’s where Cruzin’ Into the School Year comes in.

Designed to help families that may have a hard time preparing their children for back-to-school, at the Cruzin’ Into the School Year event there will be giveaways including backpacks, school supplies, haircuts and more.

“It’s very crucial to have an event like this just because the school year can be expensive. As a parent myself, I know having that help is always a good thing,” said Community Recreation Center Supervisor Ziarra Kirksey.

The Cruzin’ Into the School Year event will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Alamosa Community Center. The event is open to the public and everything will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis so it is encouraged to stop by early.

Kirksey says the City of Albuquerque is in need of volunteers at the event and nurses are especially encouraged to volunteer. For additional information on family and community services offered by the City of Albuquerque, click here.

Click here for more information about the event.