Get fit and Keep Albuquerque Beautiful at the same time during the Junk Jog

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Get your cardio on while cleaning up the community in the process. The trend plogging, a combination of jogging and picking up litter, began several years ago as an organized activity in Sweden due to growing concerns of marine debris and litter.

The fitness craze has made its way to the Duke City and is led by Keep Albuquerque Beautiful along with the City Solid Waste Management Department and community partners. Now, the community is invited to take part in a four-mile plogging event.

“Part of what Keep Albuquerque Beautiful does is it really wants to eradicate litter and keep areas of our city real beautiful. We want to engage the community in doing that and we figured a real good way of doing that is to encourage exercise as well as litter eradication and that’s how we came up with the Junk Jog,” said director of Solid Waste Management Department Matthew Whelan.

The Keep Albuquerque Beautiful Junk Jog is being held on Saturday, September 21 and will involve participants jogging a loop while picking up litter along the Bosque Trail. Those interested are invited to register individually or to form Junk Jog teams.

At the event, each plogger will receive a plastic garbage bag, gloves, a litter grabber and an official t-shit. Volunteers from ABQ Uptown’s Lululemon Athletica will be cheering on ploggers from water stops along the route and will also help exchange filled garbage bags for new bags.

Towards the end of the event, each plogger’s trash will be weighed and prizes will be given to the individual and group that collects the most litter. Check for the event takes place on September 21 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the National Hispanic Cultural Center’s northwest parking lot.

Those participating can park at the National Hispanic Cultural Center. Registration for the event ends on August 15, 2019.

For additional information and registration information on the Junk Jog, click here.