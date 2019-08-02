GAAR recognizes realtors who go above and beyond with Good Neighbor Awards

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Good neighbors are realtors and affiliates that dedicate themselves to volunteer service. The GOOD Neighbor Awards program not only recognizes individuals and their charities for their good works but also helps the public understand the positive impact that realtors have on their community.

Beginning in 2015, the Good Neighbor Awards initiative was created by the National Association of Realtors to engage with the community. John Lopez, the president of the Greater Albuquerque Association of Realtors, explains that Realty One of New Mexico broker Keith Powell was selected as one of the five GAAR Good Neighbor award winners this year.

Keith spent many years volunteering for the New Mexico Cancer Center Foundation and has served on the Foundation Board for nine years and served as Board President for four. Anyone who’s involved in real estate and dedicates themselves to volunteer service can be nominated for the GAAR Good Neighbor Awards.

Beginning on September 1 and running through October 31, GAAR will be accepting nominations for the 2019 GAAR Good Neighbor Awards.

For more information on the Greater Albuquerque Association of Realtors, click here,