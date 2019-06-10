Fundraiser planned to help first responders when they need it the most

The mission of the local non-profit “Behind the Badge New Mexico” is to help first responders when they need it the most. Later in the month of June, a fundraiser will be held to raise much-needed funds for their organization.

Sonyk Vortex will perform for the fundraiser. A raffle will be held every half hour, but are in need on additional items. People are urged to call if they have anything to donate for the raffle. They can call 505-862-1195.

“Behind the Badge NM” provides financial assistance to Active Duty First Responders, First Responder Retirees and Volunteer First Responders and their families for Counseling and Ancillary Services provided by Allies For First Responders/Odyssey.

The event is on June 22, from 3 p.m to 5:00 p.m. at the Red Door Brewery located at 1001 Candelaria Blvd. NE, Albuquerque NM 87107.

Go to “Behind the Badge NM” for more information.