Fun July events at EXPO New Mexico

The month of July at EXPO New Mexico is jam packed with fun events.

Jon Bellion Concert July 2

Jon Bellion is a huge up-and-coming rap artist coming to Villa Hispana on July 2. The concert is a part of Bellion’s Glory Sound Prep tour. Joining Bellion will be Marc E. Bassy and Lawrence.

Duke City Gladiators July 6

The next Duke City Gladiators game will be Saturday, July 6 at 6:05 p.m. in Tingley Coliseum. With nine wins under their belts this season, the Gladiators have a real shot at being the 2019 CIF Champions.

Vintage Market Days July 12-14

Some of the most talented artists, jewelry makers, and craftsmen in New Mexico will fill the Dairy Barn on July 12-14. On those days, they will be giving patrons the opportunity to buy some of the coolest stuff available. Along with art, participants will enjoy antiques, vintage goods, delicious food and great music.

Legacy Boxing July 20

Local Albuquerque based boxing has exploded in popularity over the past few months, and EXPO NM is the best place to see it live and in person. Previously, Legacy Boxing was hosted in the Manuel Lujan Complex but has since outgrown that venue. The event on July 20 is the first time that Legacy Boxing will be held in Tingley Coliseum.

