Friendly CrossFit competition to benefit local Dance Team headed to New York

The “Dance with me Elite Dance Team” recently hit the Big Apple in the World of Dance competition in New York City. For the past two years, Mule Barn Rucking Fitness and the TBE Crossfit have been sponsoring the team.

To help with travel and accommodations costs, they will be hosting a friendly military selection style competition to help raise money for the trip.

The event will be held on Sunday June 23rd Starting at 1:00 p.m. through 5:00 p.m. Mighty Mike’s Meats BBQ will be providing some amazing food for all and 1933 Brewing co. and will also be attending to support the event. Riggs Hidden and Concealed LLC has donated many prizes and a raffle for a Springfield 308 rifle. The Dance with Me Team will also be performing at the Event.

Registration for the event is on Eventbrite.com for 20.00 per person. This is a Military Selection style event but is a Friendly CrossFit competition to benefit the Dance Team.