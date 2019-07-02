Free Uber rides available during Fourth of July weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As many people prepare to take in all the festivities of the Fourth of July, it’s a good thing to remember to not drink and drive.

The county has once again partnered with Uber, offering up to $10 off rides with the code ABQUSA19. The promotion starts July 3 at noon and runs until July 7 at 3 a.m. There are only 1,200 rides avaible.

The Take a Ride on us is a public-private partnership that makes it easier than ever to avoid driving under the influence. Since the program began in the summer of 2017, “Take A Ride on us has provided a safe ride option to over 15,932 riders in the Albuquerque Metro area.

Download the app here.