Following recovery, Pet of the Week Eden patiently waits for forever home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- If you’re looking to add a four-legged friend to the family, you’re in luck. Here in the Duke City, there are numerous adoptable dogs looking for forever homes.

Angela Stell, founder of NMDOG brought in Eden who is the Pet of the Week who is about a year and a half old Shar Pei and Rhodesian Ridgeback mix. Stell explains that Eden is very shy and was brought into the NMDOG program about a year ago after being abused.

Due to her severe injuries, Eden has gone through weeks of recovery and now weighs about 50-pounds. Though Eden is quite shy, she really opens up with other dogs and is very respectful with cats.

She knows many basic commands and likes to play in her kiddie pool, and snuggle in a soft bed. Eden is housetrained, cratetrained, rides well in the car, and is a gentle walker while using her leash and harness.

Stell says that Eden is an incredibly sweet, and loving dog who has been patiently waiting for her time to shine with her own family. For information on how you can adopt Eden, click here.

NMDOG is always in need of foster homes. The nonprofit, all-volunteer rescue organization relies on its network of foster families. The organization provides full support for fosters providing for the dogs’ vet care, food, training, and behavioral support.

To learn how you can be a foster at NMDOG, click here.