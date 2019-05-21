First Tech robotics competition inspires kids to excel in science skills

A universe of science can lead to inspiring things for the kids, and at Applied Dynamics Initiative, they’re doing all they can to get kids interested in the field of STEM , through educational classes and activities.

This event will introduce students grades 7 through 12, and ages 12 through 18, as well as teachers to First Tech Challenge and what it means to join a team and/or start a team, to compete in the Star Wars-themed 2019-2020 season in the newly formed New Mexico Region.

The First Tech Challenge Robotics Competition inspires students to excel in skills related to science, technology, engineering, and math teaching real-world skills in those fields as well as, gracious professionalism, cooperation, teamwork and alliance partnerships.

The Stem Igniter First Rise RevUP is on Saturday, June 1st from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Nex+Gen Academy located at 5325 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109. This event is free to the public.

