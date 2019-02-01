Firehouse Subs Celebrating 25 years of Business Video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Founded in 1994, Firehouse Subs is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

From Jacksonville, Florida to more than 1,155 restaurants across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico, including here in Albuquerque. Firehouse Subs is excited to celebrate this major milestone with their guests.

The Founders of Firehouse Subs, Chris and Robin Sorensen, are the real deal with years of combined firefighting experience prior to opening Firehouse Subs in 1994.

Inspired by their family’s decades of firefighting heritage, the entire concept was built on their father’s return home from the fire station, family dinners (at the station and home) and a firefighter’s need for delicious grub.

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation Mission

The Foundation’s mission is dedicated to providing lifesaving equipment and disaster relief, as well as education to first responders and public safety organizations.

The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation was established in 2005 following the Founders’ experience in Hurricane Katrina.

The Foundation’s funds for donations are raised through individual donations, $2 recycled pickle bucket sales and canister donations.

To-date, the Foundation has donated more than $40 million in 48 states, Puerto Rico and Canada.

Guests can support the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation through individual donations, $2 recycled pickle bucket sales and canister donations.

To learn more, click here.