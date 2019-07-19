Finish off summer with Drone Camp, Rubik’s Cube competition with Be Greater Than Average

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Before you know it, summer will be over and school will be back in session. So why not finish off the summer strong by signing your child up for a drone building camp or enter them in the Rubik’s Cube competition.

Be Greater Than Average will be hosting Drone Camp from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 22 through July 26 at the Albuquerque Balloon Museum. CEO Shelly Gruenig explains that during the camp, attendees will be able to create their own drone to take home.

During the camp, professionals will be available to show the campers their skills as students will learn to problem solve, and learn how to operate their own mini quad-copter.

The camp is open to students ages 12 to 17-years-old. For more information on Drone Camp, click here.

Be Greater Than Average is also sponsoring the BeCubed Summer 2019 World Cube Association Rubik’s Cube Competition. The event draws in competitors of all ages from across the world.

The competition will be held on July 27, 2019, at the Anchor Point Church in Rio Rancho. Spectators can attend the event for free.

For more information on the 2019 Rubik’s Cube Competition, click here. For a complete summer schedule of all BeGreater Than Average camps, click here.