Find a new career regardless of skill level at One Albuquerque Job Fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Looking for work? The City of Albuquerque has just the thing for you.

The One Albuquerque Job Fair will be taking place at the Cottonwood Mall and anyone interested in finding a new job regardless of skill level is encouraged to attend. Attendees will be able to discover a variety of employment opportunities throughout the City of Albuquerque and can apply for positions on site as well as meet with hiring managers.

Multiple positions are hiring such as clerical, custodians, security officers, HVAC techs, as well as executive level positions. Human Resources Deputy Director at CABQ Patricia Martinez says that those who attend the Job Fair may want to bring a resume with them.

However, Martinez explains that applicants can also apply online which will expedite the process. Those attending should dress for success.

The Albuquerque Police Department is also looking for new officers and recruiters will also be at the Job Fair. The One Albuquerque Job Fair is Saturday, July 13, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cottonwood Mall.

For more information on how to work for the Albuquerque Police Department, click here. To apply online to open positions at the City of Albuquerque, click here.