Find a job at ‘5th Annual Your Track to Success Employment Event’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the fifth year in a row, the New Mexico Workforce Connection and Rio Metro Regional Transit District are joining forces to help those looking for work find their “track to success.”

There will be more than 50 participating employers with hundreds of job openings at the event. Some available positions include law enforcement, education, food service, hospitality, public service or transit.

Also, the first 200 attendees will receive a Rail Runner day pass and a free tote bag. The 5th Annual Employment Event sponsored by Rio Metro is Tuesday, August 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Manzano Mesa Multi-Generational Center. The center is located at 501 Elizabeth St. SE, Albuquerque 87123.

Click here to view a complete list of all participating employers.