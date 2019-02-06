February 6 Morning Rush: President calls for unity, border wall at State of the Union Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

1. President Trump will start working to move his lengthy to-do-list for Congress forward. He outlined that list during his second state of the union speech. First on the list -- unity. The president then went on to ask Congress to pass an infrastructure plan, cut the cost of prescription drugs and end HIV in the U.S. The most talked about part of his speech is when he called on Congress to pass a border security plan that includes his controversial wall. Lawmakers have just nine days to strike a deal on border security before another partial government shutdown.

2. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham will speak about her decision to pull the majority of troops from the border. The governor says she rejects the federal idea that there is a national security crisis at the border. Instead, she told New Mexico National Guard troops to help in Hidalgo and surrounding counties who have asked for assistance with migrants and asylum-seekers. The governor also told troops from other states to return home. The moves comes just two days after the Pentagon announced it would be sending more troops to the U.S./Mexico border.

3. Significant weather changes are in the forecast Wednesday as a strong Pacific cold front sweeps across the state.

4. School security is set to be discussed in the House judiciary committee. The bill addressing that is calling to allow hired armed officers or guards who are properly trained to carry a gun on campus. Rep. Linda Trujillo says the main reason she is sponsoring House Bill 129 is due to the fact that more school districts are considering hiring security other than local active police to watch their schools.

5. The lady Lobos are taking on the San Diego State Aztecs on the road in California and it’s going to be a nail biter. The Lobo women's basketball team is off to their best 20-game start in program history at 18 wins and 2 losses. They are tied with Boise State at the number one spot in the Mountain West standings at 8 and 1. The Lobos will look for their 7th consecutive victory Wednesday. Tipoff is set for noon.

