February 5th Morning Rush: Man killed after explosion near Central and Coors strip mall

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - 1. Officials continue to look for the motive and investigate the homemade explosive device which went off outside of an Albuquerque strip mall. Police believe the man who detonated the device was killed. He still has not been identified. Police say just before 1 p.m. Monday afternoon a large explosion went off behind the shopping center near Coors and Central. The Albuquerque Police Department Bomb, Albuquerque Fire Rescue, FBI and the ATF all responded to the scene. The shopping center was evacuated. Police Chief Mike Geier says no one else was behind the shopping center when the explosion happened. Police also say there is no reason to believe anyone else is involved and there is no longer a threat.

2. The flu is in full swing. So far this season there have been 78 flu-related deaths in New Mexico. According to the New Mexico’s Department of Health last report in 2017, nearly half of the adults in New Mexico are choosing to forego getting a flu shot. The Department of Health says there are also a little more than 4,300 children under the age of 19 with vaccine exemptions. Doctors recommend for children and adolescents should get the chicken pox, mumps and measles, polio and influenza vaccines. Once you hit 50 years of age, adults will also need a shingles vaccine. As you get older, getting those shots plus vaccinations for pneumococcal pneumonia are also suggested.

3. A few spotty showers continue to hug the northern and southern high terrain Tuesday morning with more expected through the day. Due to the light nature of these showers, accumulation looks to be minimal. Late afternoon temperatures will climb above seasonal averages with the majority of the state pushing well into the 40s, 50s and 60s on Tuesday.

4. Parents and fans of Estancia High School basketball players need to be on their best behavior as the team prepares for their next home game this Thursday. Last Friday the New Mexico Activities Association sent a letter to Estancia High's athletic director saying that if there are any more official reports of fans being threatening or abusive towards officials they will no longer be allowed to attend the games. He says if fans were banned from games for the rest of the season, the school would lose about $10,000 in revenue.

5. One shelter dog in Roswell is still looking for a forever home. Dazie was sent to Roswell's Animal Control Shelter after her owner was sent to prison back in 2015. She was supposed to be released back then, but a paperwork mistake kept her there for years. Dazie is currently with a foster mom but doesn't have a permanent home.

