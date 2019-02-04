February 4th Morning Rush: Bernalillo County settles lawsuit following 2017 shooting Video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - 1. Pressure continues for Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales to get lapel cameras for his department. Citizens cite all the deputy-involved shootings as a big reason. The county is being ordered to pay more than a million dollars to settle one of those cases that turned deadly. In 2017, Deputy Joshua Mora killed Isaac Padilla and Martin Jim after a stolen car chase came to an end at Coors. Both men were unarmed. The sheriff called the shooting justified. An attorney for one of the men killed says Mora should have never been on the force and that the sheriff and Mora's father, the undersheriff, pushed him through the academy.

2. Newly released Albuquerque Police Department lapel cam video will likely be used in the case of a well-known DWI lawyer accused of driving drunk. According to a criminal complaint, an officer at the Whole Foods on Carlisle saw David Serna getting into his Mini Cooper. The officer says he realized Serna was too intoxicated to drive and called an Uber, but Serna returned 10 minutes later. Police arrested him after performing a field sobriety test.

4. Looking ahead to the NFL season next year, New Mexicans will see a familiar face on the sidelines. Los Angeles Rams Special Teams Coordinator John Fassel got his start as the head coach at Highlands University in Las Vegas back in 2003 and 2004. He says the university holds a special place in his heart and the students he coached remember the impact he had. He left Highlands to start his special teams coaching career with the Baltimore Ravens.

5. Coming off Super Bowl Sunday, many people are still probably talking about the commercials. One of them starred New Mexico’s own Brian Urlacher. The special halftime commercial is celebrating the kick off to the NFL’s 100th season with an ad that featured other greats like Deion Sanders and Joe Montana. Urlacher's been retired for six years but still remains an NFL favorite. In August, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

