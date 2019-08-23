Fast-growing company Lady Boss empowers women through weightloss movement

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Every year, Inc. magazine releases their Inc. 5,000 list which consists of the nation’s fastest-growing businesses and one local company topped that list at number 4.

Lady Boss is a women’s weight loss movement that offers everything from weight loss supplements to a coaching program specifically. They have an online community of over 280,000 customers offering community support specifically for women.

Co-founders Kaelin and Brandon Poulin visited the set to discuss their recent success

“It’s really cool to get the accolades but even better to see these women transform and completely change their lives and become completely different women,” said Kaelin.

Brandon explains that over the past three years, Lady Boss has given over half a million dollars to charitable causes locally and internationally including sponsoring families for Make-A-Wish Foundation, Operation Underground Railroad, and have also built a school in Kenya.

Those interested in Lady Boss can try a free seven-day experience by clicking here.