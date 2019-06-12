Flamenco, comedy, concerts and more come to Albuquerque this week Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - This is a week chock-full of family-friendly events. People can experience world-class flamenco, cheer on senior athletes, and enjoy some outdoor music to name a few in the city of Albuquerque.

32nd Annual Festival Flamenco Albuquerque

The National Institute of Flamenco and the University of New Mexico will host Festival Flamenco Internacional de Albuquerque bringing the finest flamenco artists in the world to Albuquerque for eight days. From June 15 to June 22 at the National Hispanic Cultural Center and Rodey Theatre on UNM Campus the city will be filled with the pulse of flamenco and is transformed into a cultural epicenter for the art form. This tradition celebrates flamenco, the ancient form of artistic expression of the Spanish-Gypsy culture.

For more information on the event, click here.

2019 National Senior Games

Albuquerque has been selected as the 17th host city for the 2019 National Senior Games. As the largest sporting event for seniors, nearly 14,000 athletes are registered for the games. The mission of the National Senior Games is to promote physical fitness for seniors nationwide; provide year-round opportunities and motivate adults age 50 and older to push themselves while having fun.

For more information on the event, click here.

2019 Summer Nights Concert Series

Summer Nights musical concerts highlight local and regional talent in the beautiful ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden. The series runs all summer long on Thursday nights. Playing this week at the event will be the band Pandemonium. The concert begins at 7 p.m.

For more information on the event, click here.

2019 Zoo Music Concert Series

This event showcases regional, national and international talent playing a variety of music including country, Latin rock, Afro-Cuban, Celtic, bluegrass, Cajun and pop-rock. Blankets, lawn chairs and picnics are welcome, but please do not bring glass containers, sharp knives or alcoholic beverages. Food, beer and wine are available for purchase.

For more information on the event, click here.

Luke Bryan Concert

Luke Bryan is performing with special guests Cole Swindell and Jon Langston at the Isleta Amphitheater on June 14, at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $38.25

For more information on the event, click here.

2019 Funny Fiesta

This is the premier comedy festival in New Mexico. The festival will be June 14 starting at 6:00 pm and June 15 starting at 4:00 p.m. featuring two jam-packed days of stand-up, improv, sketch, film, magic, and more.

For more information on the event, click here.

Performance: 'Beautiful, The Carole King Musical'

The musical tells the inspiring true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation.

For more information on the event, click here.