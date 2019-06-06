Expo New Mexico to host concerts, cars and football fun this summer

EXPO New Mexico offers a lot of fun-filled events for the family this summer. It is the state’s only true multi-use entertainment and events facility and hosts hundreds of events throughout the year with many leading up to the State Fair in September.

The Villa Hispana Concert Series

The concert series will continue this summer with great bands. The Rebelution’s ‘Good Vibes Tour’ will return to Expo for the fourth year on June 13, at the Villa Hispana Pavilion. Rebelution will play along with Protoje, Collie Buddz, Durand Jones & The Indications, and DJ Mackie. Jon Bellion will also be playing at the Villa Hispana Pavilion on July 2, as part of his ‘Glory Sound Prep’ Tour. Slightly Stoopid will take to the stage on August 16 as part of their ‘How I Spent My Summer Vacation 2019’ tour performing with Matisyahu.

Click here for more information on the Villa Hispana Concert Series.

State Fair Concert Series

A fantastic lineup is set to take the stage at this year’s New Mexico State Fair, including Aaron Watson, Pepe Aguilar, Mitchell Tenpenny, Eli Young Band, Clay Walker, and Smash Mouth with Spin Doctors.

Click here for tickets to the entertainment lineup at the state fair.

Cider 66 Festival

This one-day event will be filled with cider, a classic car show, vintage collectibles and memorabilia from Route 66 and food trucks of all types. There will be live music including classic rock & roll, rockabilly, and Motown will provide the perfect soundtrack for a day of reminiscing about the glory days of the Mother Road. Cider 66 Festival takes place June 29 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

2019 Albuquerque Pridefest

This is an inclusive, diverse and friendly environment for all New Mexicans. This is an event for all ages and will be packed with tons of fun for the whole family.

Duke City Gladiators

The Gladiators are the defending champions of the Champions Indoor Football (CIF) League, and are entering playoffs for the 2019 season. Their next home game at Tingley Coliseum will be June 22 at 6:05 p.m.