Explore history of urban Native Americans through collaborative project ‘A Living Archive of Urban Indians’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Experience the rich history of Native Americans through the collaborative project between the Downtown Albuquerque Arts & Cultural District and the Indigenous Design and Planning Institute, ‘A Living Archive of Urban Indians’.

The project utilizes mapping, public art, and urban exploration to present the historic legacy of downtown architectural landmarks related to Urban Indians in Albuquerque.

Founder of the Indigenous Design & Planning Institute at UNM, Dr. Theodore Jojola says the project came about following discussions about the role of urban Indians in the city and how to celebrate their role in the development of Albuquerque.

Dr. Jojola explains that too often, the public rhetoric focuses on problems such as homelessness, substance, and alcohol abuse, and poverty rather than recognizing the contributions of indigenous populations to the urban community’s economy and culture.

“A stronger community comes about from everyone’s stories being told,” said Downtown Albuquerque Arts & Cultural District Director of Programs Erin de Rosa.

“I think it’s going to be a very unique experience. I don’t think anyone attending the performance on Friday is going to have witnessed anything like it in Albuquerque before,” said 88 Block Walks founder Adele Balderston.

Free public performances will take place Friday, August 2, 2019, at the KiMo Theater at 8 p.m. Audiences will then be led to the Alvarado Transportation Center for an additional performance. The night will end at Tricklock Theater with a reception.

Audiences will walk to each location where performances will be projected on the outside of buildings.

The project is made possible through the support of the PNM Resources Foundation and community partners for the project including Native American Voters Alliance, Native American Community Academy, Native Realities, Tricklock Theatre Company, and 88 Block Walks.

To register for the free performance of ‘A Living Archive of Urban Indians’, click here. For more information on the project, click here.