Explore new career paths during BCSO hiring workshop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- If you think you have what it takes to work for the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, BCSO wants to hear from you.

In less than a week, the department will be holding a hiring workshop to give potential candidates the opportunity to see the required steps needed to become a deputy. The BCSO Regional Training Academy Hiring Workshop takes place on July 30 and August 7 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sheriff Manny Gonzales III explains that candidates must take a written exam, a physical exam pass a background check. The physical requirements entail situps, pushups, running and some stretching is involved.

Deputy Anton Maltby has been with the department for 19 years and has been recruiting now for eight years. While some individuals may wonder if BCSO is the right choice for them, Deputy Maltby says that the purpose of the workshop is to dispel those fears.

The workshop aims to answer any questions and to walk candidates through the application process.

“I believe law enforcement, this is one of the most meaningful things you can do in life,” said Sheriff Gonzales.

For more information on the BCSO Regional Training Academy Hiring Workshop, click here. To begin the application process, click here.