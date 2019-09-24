Explora offers School’s Out Camps during APS Fall Break

Looking for fun activities to do over the holiday breaks from school? Explora offers full-day, Schools Out Camps during the APS fall break that are multi-age, collaborative experiences for children currently enrolled in Kindergarten through fifth grade.

Camps are held at Explora as well as the Larry P. Abraham Agri-Nature Center in Los Ranchos. Registration for per day, per camper, is $75 for Explora members, $90 for nonmembers.

Thursday, October 10, 2019 – Methods of Migration at Explora

Experiment to discover the best methods of migration as you test balloons, airplanes, rockets, and more. Camp runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, October 10, 2019 -Hordes of Gourds at Agri Nature Center in Los Ranchos

Visit the farm as they experiment with pumpkins. They will try different experiments to find their favorite uses for the infamous fall fruit. Camp runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, October 11, 2019 – Making Madnessess at Explora

Let your imagination run wild as you discover the science and art of creation. The camp runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Camp runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, October 11, 2019 – Apple Pie Sci at Agri-Nature Center in Los Ranchos

Experiment with red, green, yellow apples and find which ones are fit for a pie. Camp runs from 9 .m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on School’s Out Camps, click here.