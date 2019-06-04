Explora! hosting tech-themed "Parent's Night Out"... Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Parents sometimes need a break from raising kids, and that's why Explora is hosting "Parents Night Out". It gives all of those hard-working moms and dads a much deserved time off.

Parents, will have a great night out - or in - while their child has fun at Explora! This month’s theme is High-Tech High Jinks. Draw in 3D, build art-making machines, and more during this evening of high-tech exploration.

The minimum age for a child is 4 years old, all campers must be able to use the restroom on their own.

Drop-off time is 6 p.m. Pick-up Adults will be asked to show photo ID at pick-up. Before care: (Extra option), beginning at 5pm. and pizza will be provided. Gluten-free available. Spaces are limited. People are encouraged to register early for this event as it often fills before the registration deadline.

Registration ends at 3pm on Thursday, June 6, or sooner if full. Register online or call 505-224-8341.