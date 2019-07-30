Explora offers fun science fall semester program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Diving deep into the wonders of science is what kids can do at Explora this fall.

Explora is offering fall semester programs and a Home School Explorations Series. They have programs for a wide age range.

Semester programs meet every other week, while home school programs meet once per week. Each program follows a semester-long schedule and is facilitated by Explora educators.

Semester Programs held at Explora:

Growing a Scientist (For ages 2 1/2 to 5)

Science to Grow On (For grades K-3)

Engineering Investigators (For grades 3-5)

Maker Lab ( For grades 2-6)

For information or to learn about scholarship opportunities for programs and camps, call 505-224-8341. To learn more about Explora’s semester programs or home school programs, click here.