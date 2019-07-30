Explora offers fun science fall semester program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Diving deep into the wonders of science is what kids can do at Explora this fall.
Explora is offering fall semester programs and a Home School Explorations Series. They have programs for a wide age range.
Semester programs meet every other week, while home school programs meet once per week. Each program follows a semester-long schedule and is facilitated by Explora educators.
Semester Programs held at Explora:
- Growing a Scientist (For ages 2 1/2 to 5)
- Science to Grow On (For grades K-3)
- Engineering Investigators (For grades 3-5)
- Maker Lab ( For grades 2-6)
For information or to learn about scholarship opportunities for programs and camps, call 505-224-8341. To learn more about Explora’s semester programs or home school programs, click here.