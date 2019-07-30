Explora offers fun science fall semester program

Mornings

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Diving deep into the wonders of science is what kids can do at Explora this fall.

Explora is offering fall semester programs and a Home School Explorations Series. They have programs for a wide age range.

Semester programs meet every other week, while home school programs meet once per week. Each program follows a semester-long schedule and is facilitated by Explora educators.

Semester Programs held at Explora:

  • Growing a Scientist (For ages 2 1/2 to 5)
  • Science to Grow On (For grades K-3)
  • Engineering Investigators (For grades 3-5)
  • Maker Lab ( For grades 2-6)

For information or to learn about scholarship opportunities for programs and camps, call 505-224-8341. To learn more about Explora’s semester programs or home school programs, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School

Trending Now on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss