Explora makerspace offers space for hands-on learning

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re looking to get in on some hands-on activity in the world of STEM, look no further than Explora.

In the “makerspace” at Explora, people can come to work on their own project or work alongside Explora staff as they test new activities and technology.

There are laser cutters, 3D printers and other cool technology available for use in the “makerspace” at Explora. The possibilities are endless when you’re in the “maker-space.”

The “makerspace” at Explora is open every Monday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Click here to learn more about Explora.