Explora holds ‘Moonshots’ event for adults celebrating moon landing anniversary

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Celebrating one small step for man and one giant leap for mankind. This Friday at Explora, attendees can celebrate the 50th anniversary of man landing on the moon as part of their adult night event.

Some of the fun hands-on activities include: making your own astronaut ice cream, measure spectroscopy in gases, make your own rocket, or create a galaxy in a bottle. Adults can dive into other scientific achievements of the past, present, and future.

The event is from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, July 19. In addition to this month’s theme, there will also be live music by The Cumberlands. Cutbow Coffee, Punchy’s Pizza and Street Food Institue will also be at the event. Admission is $10.