Explora has fun opportunities for kids this summer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) Fourth of July is only a few days away which means soon the sky will be filled with fireworks. Have you ever wondered how fireworks work and what causes those dazzling colors? You can find out how it all works at Explora.

Also on July 9, Explora and the Public Library of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County are teaming up to bring you this exciting free Summer Program for Teens. Build a robotic arm that you control using servo motors. Use it to solve a maze, and learn how engineers develop robotic arms to assist with tasks in space. Then use your robotic arm to unload a payload successfully. No registration required, just show up.

Mondays 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., drop into our maker-space at Explora to work on your own project or work alongside Explora staff as they test new activities and technology. Admission is free.

Click here to learn more about Explora events.