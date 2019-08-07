Experience live salsa music, a kids rock festival, and water lanterns at events in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- This week in Albuquerque you can experience rock and roll from the kiddos, dance to salsa on the patio, and witness lanterns light up Sandia Lakes.

5th Annual ABQ Kids Rock Festival: This is a fun event takes place Saturday at Civic Plaza and will feature performances by several students of the Rock 101 Music Academy. There will also be a live animal show, acrobats, magic, vendors, food trucks and more. Click here for more information.

A Pop Up Party Live Salsa in the Patio: Take part in this celebration at the National Hispanic Cultural Center where two of Albuqweurque’s favorite salsa bands will take the stage back to back. Tickets will cost $12 and kids 12 and under are free. Click here for more information.

Red and Green Vegfest: Experience this night of all things vegan at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Albuquerque. Listen to speakers, see chef demonstrations and taste some amazing food at this event. The Exhibit Hall will also feature cruelty-free products and additional available services. Click here for more information.

Water Lantern Festival Albuquerque: Make amazing memories with friends and family at this festival where you can release your own floating paper lantern into the lake. The night’s festivities will also include food and music as the event takes place at the Sandia Lakes Recreation Area. Click here for more information,

Imagine: This dance performance is put on by Dance Expose Productions at the African American Performing Arts Center & Exhibit Hall. Click here for more information.

Miss World America New Mexico & Miss Teen World America New Mexico Competition: The preliminary and final competition will be held from August 5 through August 12 at the Sandia Resort & Casino. Click here for more information.

Poetry and Beer-Poetry Slam and Open Mic: Tractor Brewing Wells Park will be hosting the longest-running open mic and poetry slam in Albuquerque this Wednesday, August 7. From 7:30 p.m. to 10 pm. come listen, judge, or compete in this poetry slam. Click here for more information.