Experience family-friendly STEM Extravaganza with Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- STEM Extravanganza is the Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails’ largest STEM event of the year where over 20 exhibitors from local organizations, museums, and universities come out to host interactive booths that are both fun and educational.

Meet scientists and conduct experiments learning everything from chemistry and biology to robotics and 3D printing. Attendees will have the opportunity to attend the events for a day or to camp overnight for an evening of s’mores, sing-a-longs, and stargazing.

“We really want to be able to give girls a range of different STEM topics that they can explore and discover. So we want to make sure that they’re able to look at technology fields, Earth sciences, biology, chemistry, aviation, all kinds of activities that they can do so they can really explore the topic that is most interesting to them,” said STEM Program Manager Alexandria Burnquist.

This event is family-friendly and open to the public as well as nonmembers of Girl Scouts. Walk-ins are welcome to daytime activities. Prices include event patch.

Overnight registrations will not be taken the day of the event. Price includes admission to day activities, patch, dinner, and breakfast.

STEM Extravaganza runs Saturday, September 7 at 10 a.m. to Sunday, September 8 at 10 a.m. STEM vendors will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

