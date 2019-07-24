Experience country music, flamenco, film, baseball, and more this week with ABQ 365

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- This week in Albuquerque dance to some country music, much on some cookies, and watch the Green Chile Cheeseburgers play at Isotopes Park. Local events expert Tracy Cox breaks down what events are going on in the Duke City.

Concert- Jason Aldean: American country music star Jason Aldean will be making a stop with special guests Kane Brown and Carly Pearce during his Ride All Night Tour on Thursday, July 25. The concert takes place at the Isleta Amphitheater. Click here for more information.

Flamenco by La Emi at the Benitez Cabaret: Experience the rich art of flamenco with summer performances by La Emi. This performance is a part of a special collaboration with the National Institute of Flamenco. View the dancers and musicians at hotel Chaco. Click here for more information.

Hippos Behind-the-scenes at the zoo: Get to know the hippos at the ABQ BioPark in this family-friendly event. During this adventure guided by zookeepers, feed the hippos a snack, enter the barn, and learn about the enrichment the hippos receive to keep them happy and healthy. The fun happens on July 27. Click here for more information.

The Mamboniks at 6th Annual Abq Jewish Film Fest: In this 90-minute documentary, discover a Jewish love affair with Latin music during the 1950s. This film explores the unexamined, and surprising aspects of Jewish life and culture. Click here for more information.

Rude Boy Bruch & Day Party at El Vado: Enjoy Rude Boy cookies during this family, and pet-friendly afternoon full of reggae vibes and brunch specials. Every Sunday from June 9 through August 11, wake up and reggae! Click here for more information.

Green Chile Cheeseburgers Night: Root for your the best burgers in baseball as the Isotopes return as the Green Chile Cheeseburgers on Saturday, July 27. The first 3,000 fans at the game will receive Green Chile Cheeseburger t-shirts presented by Blake’s Lotaburger. There will also be fireworks if weather permits. Click here for more information.