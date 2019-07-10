Experience a free guided tour of the KiMo Theatre on Wednesdays and Sundays

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Built in 1927, KiMo Theatre is one of the city’s most iconic buildings in downtown Albuquerque. The KiMo was home to a variety of theatrical performances, movies, and concerts.

Now, the Duke City is offering free guided tours of the building. Manager of the KiMo Theatre, Larry Parker explains that the structure is one of the country’s premiere examples of Pueblo deco, a combination of art deco from the 1930s and Native American influences.

Previously, if the building was open and there wasn’t a performance going on, the public was allowed to view the theatre. For the theatre’s 90th birthday two years ago, it was decided a formal guided tour would be of interest.

On Sundays and Wednesdays at noon when the theatre is not in use, free guided tours will be available with each tour lasting about 60 minutes. Tours begin in the KiMo box offices on the southwest corner of the theatre.

While the tour is free, guests are asked to register for the tour online. For more information on free tours of the KiMo Theatre, click here.