Expansion of Placitas Community Library depends on donations

Plans are in the works to expand the Placitas Community Library. The library is considered the hub of the community providing educational, social and cultural activities for the residents. The expansion plans are dependent on contributions. Initial architectural plans have been quoted at $993,000, and thanks to a number of generous donors and $350,000 from the state, it is now about $200,000 from the goal.

The library’s meeting room hosts more than 900 events each year, including art exhibits, receptions, children’s activities, adult education classes, book clubs, guest speakers, and countless local groups using the space.

Event details: May 25 at 5 p.m. at the Anasazi Fields with author Anne Hillerman. Tickets are $50 for the buffet and $25 for a signed copy of The “Tale Teller”, Anne Hillerman’s latest book. Tickets are on sale at the library.

