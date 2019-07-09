Exhibit at Albuquerque Museum showcases history of New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A treasure trove of history housed at the Place of the Governors is now being shared with the Albuquerque Museum. It’s creating a unique opportunity to revisit the history of New Mexico through the eyes of our governors.

Spanish Colonial paintings, images from the dawn of photography to contemporary digital prints, nineteenth-century retablos and bultos, turn-of-the-century clothing, and rare books and maps are just some of the rare objects exhibited in “A Past Rediscovered: Highlights from the Palace of the Governors.”

Never before in its history, as a public museum, have the Palace of the Governor’s vast collections been celebrated in a comprehensive exhibition accompanied by an overarching catalog. The treasure trove of original objects housed by the Palace and now shared with the Albuquerque Museum creates a unique opportunity to revisit the history of New Mexico, the region and beyond.

The exhibit will be at the Albuquerque Museum through October 20. The museum is open Tuesdays through Sunday’s from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission is $4-$6.