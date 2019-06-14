Everyday Adoption Center features 8-week old pup named Little

Little is an incredibly cute 8-week old puppy who has a lot of love to give and is looking for his forever home. Little came into the animal shelter without any mom or siblings and required round the clock bottlefeeding.

Emma Nicholson with Everyday Adoption Center has been Little’s foster mom since he was one week old. Little who is very playful and spunky is believed to be a pit mix.

A quaint facility, Everyday Adoption Center features 14 dogs kennels and 6 cat kennels. Adoption Counselor Carolyn Tiseo explains that the facility centers around a conversation-based adoption process meaning counselors will assist potential adopters, getting to know what they are looking for and helping them discover the perfect pet.

Little, as well as other great pets, can be found at the Everyday Adoption Center, located at 350 Eubank Blvd, NE in Albuquerque.

