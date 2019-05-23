Everyday Adoption Center celebrates 1-year anniversary with discount adoptions

The City of Albuquerque’s animal welfare department has partnered with PetSmart charities to form the Everyday Adoption Center inside the PetSmart on Eubank Boulevard. The adoption center is for homeless pets entering the city’s shelter.

Four-year-old Bop visited the station and is available for adoption. A white and brown American Pitbull mix, she gets along well with other animals, both dogs and cats, and is very sweet.

Bop, who is crate and house-trained, is available at the Everyday Adoption Center. The center will be celebrating its one-year anniversary this weekend. The celebration will run from May 24 through May 27 and will feature reduced adoption fees at $5.

The event will run 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Monday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. A mobile adoption van will also be at the celebration.

The Everyday Adoption Center is an offsite adoption center for homeless pets since opening May 25, 2018, the Everyday Adoption Center has found homes for more than 700 homeless pets.

Everyday Adoption Center is located in the PetSmart located at 350 Eubank NE in Albuquerque.

