Events taking place in Albuquerque this week

This week in Albuquerque there are a couple of festivals to enjoy, the Growers Market and the Taste of Nob Hill, along with some performances to include a Neil Simon play and Flamenco Dancing.

Here is a list of some of the main events happening in the Duke City this week.

31st annual Rio Grande Celtic Festival

The Rio Grande Celtic Festival has been a part of Albuquerque for 31 years. Come share your Celtic spirit and enjoy good music, food and dancing.

All the usual merchandise and food vendors will be there along with new ones. There will be Celtic dance demonstrations, Clan Row, Heavy Scottish Athletics, live music, a kids corner, and, of course, bagpipes.

Traditions! Folklorico Dance Spectacular

Folklórico Dance Spectacular is a folkloric dance showcase featuring three New Mexico ensembles, including Santa Fe’s Ballet Folklórico de Santa Fe, Albuquerque’s Grupo Folklórico Desoluna, and Northern New Mexico’s Baile Ilusión, each with a large local following, with live musical accompaniment from Banda Neluayotl, direct from Chihuahua, Mexico.

The participating groups will focus on presenting traditional pieces that represent the beautiful, authentic dances and music of Mexico.

2019 Taste of Nob Hill

Come celebrate Albuquerque’s most vibrant, chic, and locally sourced neighborhood with a “Taste” of its best restaurants. Nob Hill Main Street will be shutting down Silver Ave between Amherst and Tulane with food, beer, AND live music.

They will be featuring between 15 and 20 food vendors from around Nob Hill handing out samples of their delicious cuisine for you to try. Don’t miss the adorable and talented students of Rock 101 Music Academy at noon, then follow that up with one of Albuquerque’s absolute best bands Le Chat Lunatique from 1 to 3 pm.

Performance: Rumors

A farcical comedy by Neil Simon regarding confusion and miscommunication as a group of people try to “get their story straight” about an accidental shooting. This play will have you laughing at the hilarity of the situation.

Corrales Grower’s Market

It’s officially the season for growers’ markets. Head to Corrales on Sundays to get fresh local produce, browse local merchandise vendors, and hear live music.

Look forward to mid-July when they will be open on Wednesday afternoons as well.

Cinco de Mayo Festival

Come experience an Albuquerque tradition. The Cinco de Mayo Folk Art Fest promises to deliver a fun and festive event with over 40 uniquely talented local artists, live local music and a whimsical contest.

Performance: Tandem

Tablao is known for their passionate dinner performances, tomorrow they are showcasing two deeply-connected artists in a one-night exclusive engagement. Tandem is a deeply intimate show, of a sober and direct character, in which everything flows with the relationship of flamenco music and dance.

