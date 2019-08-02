Raise awareness for autism during Holmans Foundation’s Dine, Drive & Donate event

The mission of the Holmans Foundation is to help children with autism grow and get the resources they need to be successful. The organization works to ensure that those with autism have everything to reach their goals.

Founded in 2013, president and founder Anthony Trujillo explains the Holmans Foundation was inspired by his daughter Sophia who was diagnosed with autism 13 years ago. The organization aims to increase public interest and awareness of Autism, recognize deserving teachers, and provide needed technology for Autism specific classrooms within public schools.

Trujillo says after giving his daughter technology, he noticed how much it helped her. He said it was then when he realized how he could help.

“For parents of children with autism, the little miracles go a long way,” said Trujillo.

The Holmans Foundation will be hosting its D3 (Drive, Dine & Donate) fundraising event at Mercedez Benz of Albuquerque on October 18, 2019. Activities will include a cigar walk where attendees will be able to view the vehicles, taste drinks inspired by the cars, and even participate in a people’s choice chef competition.

“Just a real great cause to help families who can’t afford this technology and the schools can’t afford this technology. We hope to raise enough money to bridge that gap at this event,” said board member Antonia Roybal-Mack.

For more information on the Holmans Foundation for Autism, click here. Learn more about the Dine, Drive and Donate 2019 fundraiser by clicking here.