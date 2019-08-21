Enjoy Latin dancing, muscle cars, Movies on the Plaza, and Mom’s Night Out this week in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- This week in Albuquerque you can enjoy Latin dancing, check out some street rod muscle cars, and even participate in a mom’s night out.

Yelptropolis: Open to those 21 and older, this event returns to the Historic El Rey Theater in an evening of delectable foods, dynamic craft beverages and an introduction to some of the most creative and impactful organizations in the city. This year’s theme is sustainability and will take place on August 27, 2019, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Click here for more information.

Route 66 Street Rod Nationals: Presented by the National Street Rod Association, this event kicks off at Expo New Mexico on August 23. Catch this opportunity to view some street rods, customs, muscle cars, and street machines in person. Click here for more information.

ABQ Latin Dance Festival 2019: This festival turns up the heat with four days of rhythm and live performance by world-class dancers in addition to non-competitive dance showcases, parties, and workshops. Other attractions will include dance films and lectures. Click here for more information.

Mountain West Brew Fest: This festival will highlight New Mexico’s most acclaimed craft breweries and beers from the Mountain West Region. Admission will include entry to festival grounds at Loretto Park as well as a complimentary pint glass and seven free samples. Click here for more information.

Sip & Shop: Mom’s Night Out: Mothers rejoice for this third annual event in an evening of fun shopping at Spur Line Supply Co. a unique urban retail experience. Take part in food, drinks, giveaways and more at this Thursday, August 22 event from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Click here for more information.

Movies on the Plaza: The Hunchback of Norte Dame: Admission is free for this family-friendly event at the Albuquerque Civic Plaza on Friday, August 23. Kids will also be able to play in the fountain splash pad and an Imagination Playground will be available. Click here for more information.

Comedy: Steve-O A household name in antics after his stint on MTV, Steve-O is now a New York Times Bestselling Author following the release of his memoir ‘Professional Idiot’. Tickets to see Steve-O at the Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel run from $20 to $50. Click here for more information.