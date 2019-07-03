Enjoy a weekend in nature during Girl Scouts Love State Parks event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- New Mexico State Parks and Girls Scouts of New Mexico Trails are very excited to announce the partnership between the Girl Scouts of the USA and the National Association of State Parks Directors for the first-ever national Girls Scouts Love State Parks weekend.

Director of New Mexico State Parks Christy Tafoya said they can’t wait to get the girls out to as many parks possible. Tafoya says there are 34 State Parks across New Mexico and they will be celebrating next weekend with events at four of the parks.

The Rio Grande Nature Center, Blue Water Lake State Park, Fenton Lake State Park, and Eagle Nest State Park will feature a variety of outdoor programs and activities as part of Girl Scouts Love State Parks weekend.

From Saturday, July 13 through the 14, girls and their families are invited to experience the outdoors as well as skill-building events like archery, wildlife viewing, fishing, and learning how to camp.

The event is open to girls of all ages everyone and will cost $5 for members and $10 for non-members. Group overnights will be $10.

For more information about Girls Scouts Love State Parks, click here.