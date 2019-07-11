Engage with Albuquerque Police Department and Crime Stoppers through Community Policing Council

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Albuquerque Police Department strives to engage with the public through community policing and policing council. The goal is to have individuals submit recommendations, concerns, and even ask officers questions.

Crime Stoppers liaison Sonya Marquez says the community can get involved, not only with Crime Stoppers but also with the Albuquerque Police Department to have a two-way dialogue with law enforcement. Lieutenant Ferris Simmons with APD said there were over 200 community outreach and meeting events last month.

During their community classroom, Lt. Simmons says they are searching for ways to solve some of the community’s deeper problems. Lt. Simmons says their officers responded to 476 calls in the first six months of 2019 just dealing with neighborhood disputes.

As a result, last month there was a conversation and an instructor brought in to discuss how to deescalate drama within a neighborhood. The next event is Friday, July 12, 2019 called ‘How We Turn the Corner’. The Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement will be highlighted as the community will learn about resilience and decision-making.

The Community Policing Council meets monthly. Click here to view upcoming Policing Council events.