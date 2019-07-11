Engage in discussion and raise awareness at Mary Maurice’s Suicide Awareness Symposium

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Every year, nearly 800,000 people die by suicide. For those between the ages of 15 and 24, suicide is the second leading cause of death in the world.

At Mary Maurice’s Suicide Awareness Symposium, people have the opportunity to discuss and bring awareness to the suicide epidemic. The organizer of the event Mary Maurice explains the gathering will include a reading from the novel, “The Suicide Letters of Jack Monroe” followed by an open floor for discussion.

Maurice explains communicating is a vital part of helping someone. She states that only 50% of suicide victims have been diagnosed with clinical depression which means that the other 50% is not seeking help.

Everyone is welcome at the symposium which takes place Saturday, July 13 at 5:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalists of Santa Fe at 107 W. Barcelona Road. For more information on Mary Maurice’s Suicide Awareness Symposium, click here.

If you or someone you know is in distress the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline offers 24/7 support at 1-800-273-8255.