End summer in style with Westside Summerfest, Bosque Chile Festival and more in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Send off summer in style during Westside Summerfest, take part in a one-of-a-kind Albuquerque Art Showcase or heat up the season at the Bosque Chile Festival. The city is buzzing with several can’t miss season events this weekend.

Westside Summerfest 2019: The final Summerfest of the season is sure to be hit as the free, family-friendly event heads to Ventana Ranch Community Park on August 17, 2019. Band Reviva has just been announced to the music lineup in addition to local food trucks, Microbrew Garden, and locally made crafts. Click here for additional information.

Albuquerque Art Showcase: This showcase will highlight 125 artists from New Mexico and beyond. Several of Albuquerque’s arts organizations will be represented including New Mexico Water Color Society, New Mexico Pastel Society, Rio Grande Arts Association, and the New Mexico Plein Air Painters Association. It is sure to be the largest visual arts weekend in the state. Click here for more information.

Bosque Chile Festival: Taking place at the National Hispanic Cultural Center, this festival is a celebration of New Mexican culture, art, and food. The event will feature educational sessions and chef demonstrations as well as a chicharron competition. Click here for more information.

New Mexico Comic Expo: Bring the entire family to the Albuquerque Convention Center August 16 through the 18 to see some of the biggest actors and writers of the comic and science fiction universe. Actors Jason Momoa, Elijah Wood, Tom Felton, and Hayley Atwell are some of the names on this year’s guest list. Click here for more information.

Chris Young Concert: Chris Janson and LOCASH will be joining county singer and songwriter Chris Young during his Raised on County Tour at Isleta Amphitheater on August 15. Winner of singing competition Nashville Star, Chris Young released his album “Losing Sleep” in 2017. Click here for ticket information.

New Mexico United v LA Galaxy II: United will take on LA Galaxy II at Isotopes Park Saturday, August 17. LA Galaxy II found themselves ranked at number 14 in the USL rankings in the 2018 season. Click here for ticket information.

New Mexico Entertainment presents Morning Cartoons: Flashback to your childhood during this Saturday morning event at The Guild Cinema. This limited seat event will feature classic cartoons on the big screen for all ages. Click here for more information.