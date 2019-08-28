Elementary students and their families are invited to Cub Scout Join Night

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- If you’re looking to get your child into Cub Scouts, look no further than the upcoming Cub Scout Join Night. This series of scouting events are taking place regionally and are aimed at new members.

The event will cover various scouting activities, information on what scouting entails, and introduces families to local scout leaders. Boys and girls in grades kindergarten through fifth-grade can join Cub Scouts and parents are also invited to participate in scouting activities with their children.

“It’s important to get those values instilled young. We found that Cub Scouts, boys, and girls in Scouting, have stronger values than kids that aren’t in Scouting,” said Scout Executive Chris Shelby.

Cub Scout volunteers have been handing out interactive packets to children across the region. Each packet includes a secret message that children can decode.

If you did not receive a packet and would like a free one, call 505-345-8603. You can also visit the Great Southwest Council BSA office at 5841 Office Blvd NE in Albuquerque between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m

Cub Scout Join Night will take place Thursday, August 29, 2019. For a list of schools participating as well as times for each elementary school’s event, click here.

For more information on Cub Scout Join Night click here.