‘Drug: Costs & Consequences’ exhibit in Albuquerque until December

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science helps preserve the scientific heritage of the state.

One of the temporary exhibits “Drugs: Costs & Consequences” presents a non-partisan look at the many costs and consequences of drugs to our society and provides a very powerful message of the destructive health, environmental, safety, and family impacts of drug use on our society.

The exhibit has traveled to 16 cities over the last 16 years and has been viewed by over 22 million visitors. The “Drug: Costs & Consequences” exhibit will be at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science until December 8, 2019.

Also, at the museum, visitors can experience extraordinary collections, research, exhibits and programs all of which are designed to ignite a passion for lifelong learning. Learn about other exhibits at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science.