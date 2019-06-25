DreamSpring helps entrepreneurs, small businesses throughout Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – DreamSpring, formerly known as Accion is a nonprofit that’s dedicated to providing loans and tools entrepreneurs need to start or grow their businesses.

DreamSpring has helped more than 9,000 entrepreneurs and small businesses through its microfinance and small business lending services. The re-branding process will occur over the summer.

Since its founding in Albuquerque in 1994, the organization has provided more than 14,000 loans totaling over $142 million to entrepreneurs in 600 Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas communities. The small businesses funded by the organization have created or sustained an estimated 20,000 jobs. In 2018, 90 percent of loans issued by the organization went to low-to-moderate income, minority and/or women entrepreneurs.