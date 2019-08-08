Discover the benefits of plant-based living at Red & Green VegFest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Teaching, inspiring and educating the community on all things vegan, at the Red and Green VegFest Albuquerque, you can hear from knowledgeable speakers who are taking veganism into the future.

Take part in chef demonstrations, taste amazing food, and visit the Exhibit Hall which will be filled with cruelty-free products and services that are available at the festival.

After experiencing several health benefits after becoming vegan, founder and organizer of Red and Green VegFest Nancy Arenas says she felt compelled to educate others about the benefits of plant-based living.

Several speakers will also take part in the event both local and national including Tom Linney, the director of the Animal Legal Defense Fund.

Presenter Tammy Fiebelkorn says VegFest has something for everyone whether you’re vegan, or not.

“I really encourage anyone that’s either vegan, vegetarian or just veg-curious to come out. It’s the perfect day to learn about the health benefits of being a vegan, about how being a vegan really helps you be kinder to animals,” said Tammy.

The Red and Green VegFest will take place on August 10 at the JCC of Albuquerque from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission to the festival costs $15.

Click here for more information about Red and Green VegFest.